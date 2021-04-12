MadameNoire Featured Video

Nick Cannon is a straight shooter. There was speculation earlier this year that Cannon was expecting another set of twins with one of several his girlfriends.

Turns out, those rumors are true.

Abby De La Rosa, one of at least three of Cannon’s girlfriends is expecting two of his children—bringing his progeny total up to 6 in total. The couple confirmed the news with a photoshoot they shared on Instagram this past weekend.

People assumed Rosa, who announced that she was expecting twins, that Cannon was the father after video of hands that looked like his rubbing her stomach and playing the piano for her and her “rockstar twins.”

These bundles are expected to make their appearance this June.

Cannon’s youngest child earth side is Powerful Queen, who was born just last December to Brittany Bell, meaning that she and Rosa had overlapping pregnancies. Cannon and Bell also share three-year-old Golden.

And then there are his most famous children with singer Mariah Carey, Morrocan and Monroe Carey.

There’s no word on the nature of his relationship with Bell. But as of this past Valentine’s Day, Cannon was also involved with a woman named Lanisha Cole.

One woman who is no longer part of the equation is Jessica White. Unfortunately, there are some who might not have gotten the memo. White shared that people have been tagging her in Cannon’s most recent pregnancy announcement. So much so that she had to make an Instagram post telling people not to involve her in scenarios that are none of her business.

Given the miscarriage White suffered while dating Cannon, tagging her in this type of news is extremely insensitive and all together unnecessary.

Sounds like Cannon’s life is going as according to plan. In a conversation with T.I., he shared that he’s no longer interested in monogamy.

In 2016, two years after his divorce from Mariah Carey, Cannon said that while he no longer wants to be married. Then later, on Wendy Williams he said, he wouldn’t mind having more children.

He’s making good on all these words.

Congratulations on this unique love structure and the children coming from these unions.