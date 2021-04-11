MadameNoire Featured Video

DMX passed away on April 9, 2021 after suffering a heart attack. Sadly, his death came a day before his ex-wife Tashera Simmons’ birthday. In an Instagram post, she paid tribute her late ex-husband. Under a slideshow of photos of her, her family and DMX and their children, she expressed being thankful to be 50 but being heartbroken over such a terrible loss.

In her post she wrote:

With much prayer, pulling. Crying and a roller coaster of emotions. I couldn’t bring myself to just celebrate and close the last 50yrs of my life with out celebrating the life of one of thee most important person in the world to me, my Ex-husband. I know today is my day. But I also understand that God is love. So When God allowed me to open up my eyes and granted me the gift of life, I realize more than ever, that was my true gift today. Glory be to God!! I am so grateful to God and Honored from the bottom of my heart. For the opportunity while on this Journey called life to join hands in marriage with a true disciple and Angel of God to do life with when we did. Everything we went through was necessary. It made me the women I am today. As I enter a new chapter in life, I don’t walk in it the same. Life is so fragile and special at the same time!

They were together for 24 years and married for 14 of them. In an 2012 interview with Essence, she revealed the main mistake she made during their marriage.

“As far as when you say mistakes in our marriage, I know that the mistake I made, as a woman, was that I sacrificed too much of myself in that relationship,” she said. “I just felt like it went unnoticed. But I would do it again because me and X started when we were 18 years old, so it’s really like we have 24 years together. I learned so much [from] my journey with him, so I wouldn’t change that.”

Simmons and DMX shared four children together. During X’s last recorded interview with “Drink Champs,” he said even though they weren’t together they were still the best of friends.