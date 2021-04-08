MadameNoire Featured Video

Following a story that was published yesterday by the New York Post titled “DMX and the houses he’s lost during his rap career,” both the publication and the article’s author are now under fire for their insensitivity to the rapper’s critical condition as he remains battling for his life in a White Plains, NY hospital.

Along with the publication, journalist Sarah Paynter is currently being called out for what many consider to be distasteful and untimely reporting on DMX’s personal and financial woes. Since the rapper has reportedly been in a “vegetative state” since April 2 following a drug overdose and heart attack, fans are saying that the timing of the New York Post’s story is flat out wrong.

Born Earl Simmons, DMX’s issues suffering with drug abuse and his various arrests were all documented in Paynter’s piece, in addition to the writer’s coverage of where and why Simmons both acquired and lost some of his homes across the country during the span of his career.

Speaking on the “X Gon Give It To Ya” rapper, one of the paragraphs in the story’s introduction reads, “Debts followed him as he moved all over the country, and since the ’90s, he has undergone repeated foreclosures, forced sales, and investment losses in his real estate portfolio despite his lucrative, multimillion-dollar career, financial documents show.”

In what comes across as an unsympathetic and “victim-blaming” tone, Paynter’s introduction also said, “Like many areas of his life, [DMX’s] real estate history is a story of tragedy.” When detailing the first home she profiled — a dwelling of the rapper’s ex-wife in Mount Kisco, NY — the journalist said that the rapper “has struggled to keep the modest four-bedroom, four-bathroom home as he fought off creditors.” The story goes on in the same tone from there.

As of now, the piece is still available to read and can be viewed here. See our latest coverage of the rapper’s health here, and otherwise, see some of the tweets circling what Paynter had to say down below.