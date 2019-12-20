“I Got Another Blessing To Love On”: Kandi Burruss Shares Adorable First Photo Of Baby Blaze Tucker

Kandi Burruss just gave us an early Christmas present, blessing us with Blaze Tucker in all her purple glory!

“Time is already flying by. I can’t believe my baby girl @blazetucker is already a month old!” Kandi posted on Instagram as her caption. “I got another blessing to love on.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her husband, Todd Tucker, welcomed their new baby via surrogate on November 22. She joins her other siblings, Ace 3, Riley, 16, (Kandi’s daughter from a previous relationship) and Kaela, 22 (Todd’s daughter from a previous relationship).

This season we saw Kandi, 43, and Todd, 46, open up about their surrogate journey and the range of emotions they traversed as a couple after choosing an alternative way to bring new life into the world.

“I just feel like this whole situation is strange,” she said during an episode of RHOA. “I don’t get to be excited about the first kick. I don’t get to be excited about, ‘Oh now my baby bump is showing.’ I don’t get to be excited even about my boobs filling up with milk.”

“You have this guilt [and] sadness,” she added. “So it’s a joyous, yet interesting experience.”

However, Kandi went into great detail to thank their surrogate, Shadina Blunt, who will forever have a special place in the Tucker-Burruss family.

After Blaze’s delivery, Kandi posted a series of heartfelt messages thanking Shadina and her OB-GYN, Married To Medicine‘s Doctor Jackie Walters for their sacrifice, support and encouragement. Kandi was introduced to Shadina through Dr. Jackie as due to Kandi’s struggle with fibroids after enduring a high-risk pregnancy with her last child, Ace.

Week’s before Blaze’s arrival Kandi also opened up about the loss they suffered along the way.

“We actually was supposed to be having twins, and then one of them didn’t continue,” Burruss said on an episode of PEOPLE TV’s Reality Check. “I was sad at first, but then I just had to be grateful that the one made it.”

However the family now can reflect on their blessings and bask in the glory of Blaze. Congratulations again to the Tucker-Burruss clan!