As It Turns Out, A Shirtless Todd Tucker Is An Impressive Sight To See: “Kandi Is A Blessed Woman”

Chances are, when you think of the husbands, fiancés and boyfriends of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, you don’t think eye candy. That’s no disrespect to them, it’s just a fact. They are often in the background compared to their famous wives (and in some cases, they have personality traits and behaviors that just don’t make them super appealing…). So imagine the surprise of a lot of people when RHOA hubby Todd Tucker posted a photo of himself shirtless in a pool and the somewhat scrawny build some might have assumed he had was far from what he was showing off. It’s clear he’s been in the gym.

Tucker shared the photos of himself, and then an accompanying one posed up with wife Kandi Burruss, during a family trip to Jamaica they’re presently on. The father of four (including Kandi’s daughter Riley) scoffed at the idea of him having a “dad bod.”

“Dad Body where?” he wrote. “Lol Dad Body Dead! Let’s get it!”

Plenty of people took to the comments to commend him on being in good shape, and some even took to drooling with comments like, “Kandi is a blessed woman.”

“Todd representin’ for the grown and sexy fam!” wrote one commenter. “Salut! The young dudes don’t understand”

“Todd Getting Swole As F–k” said another.

“DAMN you look so tight and right,” commented a female follower.

“Dayuuum!! @kandi you better hold on to that hottie otherwise we are out here ready to pounce,” warned another.

Todd isn’t the only one in the family getting it right and tight out here, though. Son Ace is giving his dad a run for his money during their Caribbean getaway.

But in all seriousness, in between helping to maintain the family’s many business moves and helping to raise a newborn, Todd has been making time to put in the work in the gym lately. Before the family jetted off to Montego Bay, he shared a video of himself bench pressing what he described as “light work.” Maybe this was in anticipation for all the shirtless pictures he knew he would be taking?

Impressive results!

The trip was the first vacation for baby girl Blaze Tucker by the way. The three-month-old enjoyed time in the pool with her parents and big brother. Todd and Kandi have been married since 2014, welcoming son Ace in 2016 and Blaze in November 2019.