Kandi Burruss is kissing the quarantine weight goodbye. The 44-year-old singer, songwriter, entrepreneur, and TV personality recently lost some major weight. She shared with Hollywood Life that a few substantial changes helped her feel more like herself again after indulging in all sorts of treats over the last year. She revealed last year while trying to get back to training with her cousin that she put on 20 pounds during the pandemic. When asked where she stood on her journey presently, she told the site via their Instagram Live series “TV Talk,” that “I’ve lost 20 pounds. I’ve lost 20 pounds since November.”

As for how she did it, Burruss dropped some details.

“Well, I always do this prayer fast in the first month of the year, but I actually did it for two months,” she said. “So December, January, I took out all sweets, I stopped eating all sweets. Bread, stopped doing that. And I only drank water. No juices, no anything.”

Could be a tailored version of the Daniel fast, which is always a popular (though a very restrictive) one. However, Burruss took things a step further to make sure she wasn’t craving the things she had to take out of her diet for those two months.

“I had took some appetite suppressant so I wouldn’t feel hungry all the time [laughs]. I’m not even going to lie to you, I needed a little help,” she said. “It just helped me stay on course. That was basically it.”

The RHOA star isn’t done with her weight-loss journey, though.

“Now I want to lose 10 more, although I have started back eating sweets here and there. But I have to catch myself before I get out of whack. But yeah, I want to lose 10 more pounds,” she remarked.

And according to her, all of the RHOA cast members (who get along) packed on some pounds while in quarantine have been an encouragement for each other.

“Kenya lost hella weight! She’s skinny now,” she told the host. “I think everybody’s trying to tighten up.”

All the ladies look great. And in case you missed it, a slimmer figure helped Kandi turn heads, and go viral in her RHOA reunion look recently.