Megan Thee Stallion has been doing a Hottie Bootcamp, as she calls it, to get healthy in the new year. In just three weeks, she’s showing off some serious results, and she says she has a gallon of water a day to thank for them — among other healthy changes.

The “Body” rapper showed off her own frame in a side-by-side photo on Wednesday (Feb. 3) where she displayed her taut tummy. While Megan has always shown off her stomach, she now has some abs on display and looks healthier than ever.

“Week 1 to Week 3 Hotties,” she wrote. “1 thing that has helped me a lot Is drinking a gallon of water a day ! Tag me in your gallon pictures if you’re doing #HOTTIEBOOTCAMP with me”

The rapper has been hard at work, eating clean (including pre-workout smoothies and “healthy treats“) and sharing her workouts with trainer Tim. She’s incorporated strength training but also gotten creative. She enjoyed a fun but intense pole workout recently and has tried boxing. All of her efforts have made the star stronger, and helped her, as she says, further perk up an already perched behind.

Late last year she shared the lifestyle changes she was intent on making, including giving up sugars and alcohol. The latter was especially tough as she is known for “driving the boat,” or taking a shot of D’usse cognac.

“I don’t want to eat no sugar, and I’m not gonna drink in November,” she told fans. Prior to that, she tried to go about a week of healthy eating that involved no bread, no sugar, no fried food and a gallon of water a day. It seems though that she’s had the most success with her #HottieBootcamp with her trainer after literally throwing away all of the junk food and committing to healthy eating. Perhaps the newness of 2021 gave her an extra boost of motivation. Whatever led to her increase in discipline and activity, it’s great that she’s driving others to get moving, too.