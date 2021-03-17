MadameNoire Featured Video

Despite numerous attempts to get her career back on track and take it to new heights, singer Keyshia Cole shared on Twitter earlier today that she would be retiring from the music industry. While the reactions to her announcement have been varied, many online users aren’t ready for the singer to give up on her talent and are calling her bluff.

It all started when Cole cryptically posted “SMH … stay focused..” two days ago. Earlier today, user @AboutThat2016 replied to Cole’s tweet with an encouraging message to the singer which read, “You winning right now Keyshia your new single is buzzing up the charts you should be top 20 next week! Stay focused u got this!!” Without matching the fan’s energy, Cole plainly let it be known in her reply to them that she was calling it quits. Her tweet broke the news and said, “I’m retiring..”

In The Shade Room’s Instagram re-post of the singer’s tweet, the most popular comment thus far (with over 1,300 likes) said, “Retiring from what? she hasn’t been dropping no music that Ik of 🤷🏽‍♀️ .” On the flip side — and to Cole’s defense — the second most liked comment read, “If I never won a meaningful music award I would too…”

Realistically, the last user touched on a good point. Despite the success she’s been able to achieve as an RnB songstress and her years of nominations, Cole hasn’t won a Grammy, Soul Train Music Award, American Music Award, or a BET Award. Last year in December, the singer emphasized the latter as being particularly hurtful to her considering the fact that she had performed at the BET Awards five years consecutively during the height of her popularity.

Concerning her career more recently, Cole bounced back onto the scene but for the wrong reasons. She sang it out against Ashanti in their highly anticipated Verzuz battle that aired in January of this year and although it was mostly for fun, fans declared Ashanti the winner at the end of the night in terms of who outperformed who. Also, many were thrown off by Cole’s late arrival to the battle and attitude during it.

At the end of the day, it’s always important to give credit where credit is due. Cole has given us classic hits like “Love,” “Heaven Sent,” “You,” “I Should Have Cheated,” “Let It Go,” and countless others. With all that talent and history in mind, do you really think she was serious about throwing in the towel for good?