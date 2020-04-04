‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Is Coming Back Next Week

“I may not be in my purple chair, and it may not look the same but I’m very excited to get back to my Wendy Watchers,” the New Jersey native captioned. “There’s so much uncertainty in all of our worlds right now and we need each other.”

According to the New York Daily News, Williams promises to have all of her regular segments happen despite her not having a studio audience like “Hot Topics” and “Ask Wendy.” She also plans to have celebrity interviews as well. The Emmy-nominated show will be airing again on Monday, April 6th.

Putting the show on hiatus was the best option since New York City, where the show is filmed live, is now the epicenter for the deadly coronavirus. The amount of cases in New York state has risen drastically over the past few weeks. The New York Times reports that there are now 113,704 cases in the state which quickly rose from 102,863. In the five boroughs, there are 63,306 people with COVID-19. Last week, there were 57,169 confirmed cases. New York hospitals have been overcrowded, showing people laying on the floor of emergency rooms. New York City’s Central Park and Javits Center have also been transformed into makeshift hospitals to accommodate people who don’t have COVID-19 or symptoms.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been encouraging New Yorkers to remain hopeful during this crisis.

“This is a painful, disorienting experience,” he during his daily briefing from Albany, NY. “But we find our best self, our strongest self — this day will end. We will get through it, we will get to the other side of the mountain. But we have to do what we have to do between now and then.”