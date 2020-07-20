“I’m Going To Say This Once” Tamera Mowry-Housley Addresses Rumors She Left “The Real” Because Of A Salary Deduction

Fans were a bit shocked to hear that Tamera Mowry-Housley was leaving “The Real,” after being a part of the cast that launched the show when it debuted in 2013.

And though Tamera released a statement sharing that she was leaving to explore diverse opportunities and to spend more time with her children, it wasn’t enough to satisfy those who felt something else was at play here.

Reports suggested that Tamera left the show because she was asked to accept a salary reduction for the upcoming season. There were numbers saying that her pay had been decreased by millions.

But during a recent Instagram Live session with her husband Adam, Tamera spoke again about her reason for leaving and the rumors that money was at the root.

“I’m going to say this once. I’ve explained it. I’ve been on “The Real” for six/seven years. I’m just ready to just try new opportunities and spend more time with my family, that’s it. I am doing a Hallmark film. There’s new opportunities kind of just popping up out of nowhere and I’m just grateful, grateful, grateful. It’s all positive. Nothing bad. Somebody came through my DMs talking about salary stuff. It had nothing to do with that. Nothing, nothing, nothing. No more explaining about that. Everyone’s good. Everyone’s on good terms. Life is the best that it can be right now. “

Well, there you have it.