Tia Mowry Admits “It Makes Me Sad” That Reboots Of Sister, Sister And The Game Fell Through

Tia Mowry wouldn’t mind having that old thing back when it comes to reviving the popular shows she has been on over the years. However, the 41-year-old has realized that it’s not as easy as she hoped it would be.

While there were rumblings that both Sister, Sister and The Game were going to make a comeback, it seems plans for one have stalled while another has completely fallen through. It’s been disappointing for Mowry, who has remained close with her former co-stars, especially those from the ’90s hit series.

“The coolest thing about the cast of Sister, Sister is that we’ve all stayed in contact with each other,” she told Tamron Hall while visiting her show recently. “Jackée [Harry], Tim [Reid], even Marques Houston, I just talked to Marques last week. So we all still communicate with one another and it’s a family when you’ve been on a television show for so long.”

When Hall asked her what the plans were to bring back the show, she made it clear that despite their best efforts, it wasn’t happening, which is a far cry of a response from the optimism both she and twin Tamera had about the possibility in the past.

“So many people are asking this question. We tried,” she said. “We tried to do it, but some rights and stuff kind of got in the way. Legalities is why. It makes me sad and also we even tried to reboot The Game and that’s now not happening.”

“I’m sorry!” she said to the disappointed audience. “I just think that reboots are just not in my DNA I guess!”

As we previously reported, when it comes to The Game, talks of that series coming back were shortlived. Despite high hopes and plans in December, earlier this month it was revealed that talks between Mara Brock Akil, co-creator Devon Greggory and the execs at the CW didn’t go well. They didn’t agree on a change of locale, plot, or the series being an hour, so the CW will not be a home for a revamping of the show. There is a chance that perhaps another network will be interested.

But don’t feel too bad for Mowry. She currently has her Netflix series, Family Reunion, which was recently renewed for a second season. As for her past hit shows, there’s always reruns…