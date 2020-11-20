Madamenoire Featured Video

We’ve all been eagerly awaiting the updates on the Coming to America sequel. Our questions regarding casting and shooting have been answered. We generally have a good idea of who we’re going to see. And we already know that they’ve likely completed their shooting schedule.

But with the coronavirus raging on in this country particularly, who knows when we’ll be able to get back into movie theaters as we’ve known them.

So it makes you wonder what is going to happen to the movies the Black community is looking forward to the most.

Well, as it relates to Coming 2 America, the movie is heading to Amazon.

According to Variety, Amazon Studios has acquired the worldwide rights to Coming 2 America from Paramount.

It’s set to be released on March 5, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.

The deal was finalized last month.

In the sequel, directed by Craig Brewer, who also directed Dolemite Is My Name, will follow King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and Semmi (Arsenio Hall) are on an adventure which leads them back to Queens, New York.

Original cast members include James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos, and more.

New faces will include Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Teyana Taylor and more.

Kenya Barris wrote the screenplay along with Barry W. Blaustein, and David Sheffield.