MadameNoire Featured Video

Former housewife Katie Rost hasn’t been on The Real Housewives of Potomac for a long time, but for those who do remember her, she always came across as being a bit on the weird side. Having been known to stir up controversy surrounding the light complexions of her co-stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, Rost, who is biracial, recently got called out for referring to some of her former co-stars as “ghetto.” This happened when she shared a clip from Season 5 of the hit Bravo show via her Instagram account.

As per the short video, Rost is heard reacting to a scene from last season where Gizelle, Robyn, Wendy Osefo, and Ashley Darby sat in Karen Hugar’s home discussing Monique Samuels’s involvement in the altercation with Candiace Dillard Bassett — a fight that anchored the majority of the season. In her response to the ladies’ discussion, Rost basically let us know that she wasn’t a regular viewer of the show despite once being a part of it, and that after seeing the behavior of her previous co-stars, she had no plans on being one anytime soon.

“This is so sad,” Katie said at the beginning of the clip. Making sure to mention that she hadn’t watched any of RHOP’s Season 5 while new episodes were still airing. The former model who was heard speaking to her mother added, “I never watched this until today. Mom, I never watched this until today, right? Like three years later. And I’m now watching it. Guess what? This is not Potomac baby. This is not Potomac.”

“This is like — what is this?” she continued. “What is this? This is ghetto as sh*t and it’s so not awesome. Bye.”

In her caption, Rost doubled down on her claim that she hadn’t watched an episode of RHOP’s tumulous past season before, and that the whole scene between Gizelle, Karen, Robyn, Wendy, and Ashley wasn’t the Potomac she was used to.

“Guys, swear to G-d I never watched this season or the next, ’cause I don’t care if I’m not there,” the star said. “I turned on Bravo this morning and finally seeing this. Late gate Katie. This is so ghetto, this is not Potomac. #katievibes #RHOP #quarantineentertainment #thisisnotPOTOMAC and none of these girls grew up or live there.”

When one user reportedly commented on Rost’s post and called her out for referring to her former co-stars as “ghetto,” a term they felt was derogative, the former housewife replied, “When I was in elementary school the dictionary said ghetto was 1a. The Jewish part of town – definitions evolve.”