Kim Kardashian Says “Raising Two Black Men” Inspires Her To Make The World A Fairer Place

Reality star Kim Kardashian’s latest legal work involved advocating for Rodney Reed, a man who was on death row for the 1996 rape and murder of Stacey Stites.

Kardashian worked with Reed’s legal team as a part of her four-year law apprenticeship to free Rodney, who they believe was wrongly convicted of the crime. They all shared in a victory when just a few days ago, Reed won a stay of execution after being on death row for over two decades.

Kim was present when Reed got the good news, and said that there was an “overwhelming sigh of relief and hope” he released as he whispered, “Praise Jesus.”

“I could just feel his soul when he said that,” Kardashian-West explained.

The work has had an overwhelming impact on Kim, and she credits the birth of her four children as the fire for her passion.

“When you become a mom, you become so protective,” she told Today. “You want to hopefully make their world the most perfect place ever and ours obviously isn’t.”

Continuing, “I definitely see how especially black men are treated in this country, still differently, and I’m raising two black men, and so I want to make sure that my world and their world is as safe and as fair as possible,” she said.

Kim’s first major case involved Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother serving a life sentence for a non-violent drug charge. Kim found her case on Twitter and sprung into action.

“I always say, like, Alice found me and we were supposed to be on this journey together,” Kardashian West told Today.

“It’s just been such a journey that I didn’t ever imagine I would be on, but I’m so glad that I am and I just love that we’ve been able to get a lot of work done.” She added, “I just don’t want to stop that.”