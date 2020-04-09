Personal Care Habits You’re Probably Skipping

I’ve learned something a little alarming about myself during the Coronavirus quarantine, and that’s that I only do most of my beauty and hygiene routine for other people. Sure, I have my boyfriend here, but I need to interact with lots of other people if I’m going to feel motivated to pluck my eyebrows or brush my hair. Hey, I’ve been with my dude for a long time—he’s not going to leave me over messy hair at this point. I almost envy newer couples who are quarantining together because at least they still feel some pressure to put on appearances for each other. But I only almost envy them, because I can’t imagine surviving this while also trying to get my footing in a new relationship. The comfort that comes from being with someone for a long time is saving me right now.

That same comfort is also causing me to get a bit lazy, too. But it can happen to any of us when we don’t have our usual routines—we let ourselves go. But some of our habits shouldn’t just be for others. Neglecting some can actually leave us feeling depressed, and can even mean some pricey medical visits when this is all over. Here are hygiene and beauty habits to maintain during quarantine.

Floss

Just because you’re off the hook for that April dentist’s visit doesn’t mean you get to stop flossing. You can’t just make up for months of not flossing in the days leading up to your eventual dentist’s visit later. Skipping flossing now could mean paying for expensive deep cleanings and fillings when this is over. And nobody wants that.