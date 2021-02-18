If you spend even five minutes on social media today, you will likely come across the word “manifestation.” It’s become a buzz word and a rather popular practice. Or is it a concept? Perhaps it’s both. The scholarly community would say that manifestation is part of something called the “law of attraction.” That’s right: it’s not just our friends who wear protective crystals and burn sage to clear the energy in their homes who believe in manifestation. It’s actually long been explored under “the law of attraction.” One study breaks it into three laws: that of attraction, creation, and allowing. It states that the latter part – allowing – is where many people become stuck.

Nory Pouncil, a Pinterest creator and self-trust coach knows a thing or two about how we stop ourselves from allowing our dreams to become reality. This pandemic has been a life-changing event for many professionals. Potentially hundreds of thousands of individuals were just going through the motions of life before the pandemic, not necessarily working a job they loved, but not pausing to ask, “So what do I love?” or “Why am I doing this?” Then with unprecedented unemployment rates and extended stay-at-home orders, many working Americans were given plenty of time to ask those questions – whether they wanted that time or not. If you’re in that place and need help determining your ideal work and/or attracting it, you might like this advice from Pouncil on manifesting your dream job.

Identify your limiting beliefs

You may think that outside factors – things beyond your control – are keeping you from having your dream job. The existence of those thoughts alone could be signs of limiting beliefs, which may be the real things holding you back. Identifying and overcoming those are key to moving forward. “We all have something we want to go after. We feel like, ‘If only I had this. If only I had that,’ it would work out. If only statements are great to help you identify your limiting beliefs because they reveal to you some of the things standing in your way to take action,” Pouncil says.