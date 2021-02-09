MadameNoire Featured Video

After making comments about Black people not being the only oppressed group and ranting about the struggles of biracial people in a semi-viral video, KeKe Wyatt has come forward to apologize.

While appearing on “Cocktails with Queens,” the “My First Love” singer broke down in tears as she explained that she acted out of character in the video clip.

“I just want to start out by saying that I am truly sorry for the way I spoke and what I said. I feel like it could have come off way better. At the end of the day, I am a Black woman. Period,” said Wyatt. “I am proud to be a Black woman. Period.”

Ironically, many of the “Cocktails with Queens” hosts tried to give her a pass, but Wyatt, despite blaming the hosts who interviewed her in the viral clip of bating her, she insisted that she acted inappropriately and wanted to accept accountability for her actions.

“At that point, I felt attacked, but of course, everything isn’t always shown like it should be, but that’s okay,” she went on. “At the end of the day, I represented myself, my people, my culture, my God, my family in a horrible manner. I know better.”

When pressed about exactly what the host said that triggered her and made her feel attacked, the singer remained tight-lipped and became emotional.

“I love who I am as a woman. I don’t feel like I should have to explain myself. I’m doing my best. I just want to learn more about everything. There has never been a role that has been clear for biracial people. It’s like you’re damned if you do and you’re damned if you don’t. But at the same time, I know who I am as a woman and I identify myself as a Black woman,” she said through tears before saying that the interview reminded her of when she was a child being attacked at school for her racial identity.

“I want my sisters to know that I love them. And I am sorry down to my damn bone marrow if I hurt,” said Wyatt. “I did not mean to diminish our culture at all.”

Watch her full interview below