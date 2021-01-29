MadameNoire Featured Video

R&B singer Keke Wyatt is making headlines for some comments she made on an online video forum. She told another user that biracial people have been oppressed by both Black and white people. In clips from the chaotic conversation, Wyatt made her feelings known, loud and clear.

Shared by @theneighborhoodtalk, the clip began when one user was seemingly talking about how Black people have been “segregated, persecuted, hunted down, killed, stolen from, and humiliated.” Wyatt, who didn’t seem to be taking the man’s words seriously, interrupted him to let him know that those experiences weren’t exclusive to the Black community.

“– and so have Mexican, and so have other people honey” the singer interjected. “Black people are not the only ones that have gone through that.”

Things escalated further when in another portion of the clip, Wyatt is heard yelling at the screen, “You have to understand Black people are not the only people that have been oppressed. They are not the only ones, my n*gga. Jewish people have been oppressed, okay. I can keep going. I’m biracial d*ammit! We f*ckin oppressed.”

“Black people done made us feel like sh*t, white people done made us feel like sh*t,” she continued. “You don’t know that life. You don’t know that. So if you want me to be a ignorant a*s n*gga, I will tonight. I don’t want to go there. I think you need to understand sugar, there’s more to life than just being Black, baby.”

She added, “I’m a very nice person but when you bring the n*gga out of me honey it come out. But I come out as Shaquita, okay.”

Even though she’s not wrong in saying biracial people can and have experienced oppression, from what we saw of the conversation, the first speaker wasn’t saying biracial people hadn’t or that anyone else for that matter had not been ill-treated. While it’s confusing why Wyatt felt she needed to go in the way that she did, no matter what her reasoning was, she didn’t have to take away from the experiences mentioned that Black people have faced just to say biracial people have experienced oppression too. The way it came across, it felt like she was downplaying the burdensome things Black people have gone through, just because other marginalized groups have experienced them as well.

It’s obvious that Wyatt felt really passionate about the points she made, but the way she put them out there definitely hasn’t helped them go over well. Between condescendingly referring to the other speaker as “honey” and “sugar” before later attacking his hairline, then referring to herself as “Shaquita” when the “n*gga” comes out of her, the whole clip is a chaotic mess.