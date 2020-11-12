Madamenoire Featured Video

If you’ve ever wondered how Keke Wyatt has managed to deliver 10 children, the singer shared a video of her birthing experience on her YouTube channel to show you how it’s done.

In the clip, she shared her most recent delivery experience with son Ke’Riah David, which she says was a “scary” experience.

In the video, we see Wyatt both in the delivery room with her mother and husband Zachariah Darring as she works to birth her 10th child (her kids come from previous marriages to Michael Ford and Rahmat Morton) and his very first. In addition to that scene, we see juxtaposed images of a celebration of the couple’s anniversary and some family sing-a-long moments. As for the hospital clips, Wyatt is seen with a full face of makeup as she deals with contractions and prepares to push out her son. She is exhausted, saying that compared to her previous deliveries, she’d been pushing much longer than she’s used to.

“I’m lightheaded,” she said. “How many more times am I going to have to push…?”