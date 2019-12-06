Safaree Wishes He Could Take Back The Video Of His Leaked Meat Now That He’s Expecting A Daughter

It looks like the fears of impending fatherhood may be getting to Safaree Samuels when he was asked to reflect on the one thing he would erase now that he’s expecting a baby girl.

On Friday, the entertainer and Love & Hip Hop reality star sat down with the ladies of The Real to talk life as a newlywed and soon-to-be dad.

Host Tamera Mowry-Housley began the hard-line of questioning, which in turn made Safaree squirm a bit. “Is there anything you wish you could erase since you are now having a baby?” Tamera asks as host Loni Love laughs along with the audience.

Most people laughed because they had full understanding of what his answer could be.

“You know like having a daughter, like, I would hope that she wouldn’t google my name one day and then see a picture of my meat hanging out? You know what I’m saying?” he said after taking a moment to pause.

Safaree went viral in February 2018 when an internet video showed him fully nude in the shower. Since that time, it’s led to some business ventures, including a sex toy product, complete with a full replica of his penis.

He went on to say that he did indeed take the video, but wasn’t sure how it made it to the internet. When Lonnie pressed that a past lover may have done the deed, he quickly diverted the attention.

“I had sent it to like—aight look, you seen the movie robocop and it was like he woke up as a new man and he didn’t remember nothing from his past life? So it’s like, when I put on this ring, everything before here, I don’t remember nothing,” he said.

Safaree and fellow reality star Erica Mena have been in newlywed and baby bliss since tying the knot in early November. While we’re not exactly sure of Erica’s due date, we know it’s sooner than later as the couple just threw a huge baby shower complete with a full “Smooth Criminal” performance from Safaree.

We have to say happiness looks good on the new couple. We’ll have to wait and see what they name their new little bundle of joy.