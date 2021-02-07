MadameNoire Featured Video

Galentine’s Day is for the ladies who are celebrating the love they have for their homegirls instead of a significant other. Usually celebrated on February 13, this day became a trend after a 2010 episode of Parks & Recreation titled “Galentine’s Day.” In the episode, the character Leslie said, “Every February 13, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies.” The pseudo-holiday promotes showering your female friends with love and spending quality time, something that actually has mental health benefits according to research. Psychology Today noted that research from the University of Oxford “found that women who get together with their girlfriends at least two times a week experience less anxiety and even better physical health than other women.”

Whether you are hosting a small gathering or choosing to have a virtual Galentine’s Day gettogether, it should be a time of laughs and love. Here are six things you need if you plan on celebrating Galentine’s Day.