Valentine’s Day is approaching and many couples have to change their plans this year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some couples are choosing to do a virtual candlelight dinner while others are opting to have a romantic night inside. No matter which one you choose, Chef JJ Johnson, who owns Fieldtrip Harlem and stars in his own show on CLEO TV called Just Eats With Chef JJ, has you covered. Check out the slideshow for his recipes for a deep dish lobster mac and cheese, his “Nice & Smooth” cocktail and pound cake with blackberry sauce.