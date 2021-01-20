MadameNoire Featured Video

Slightly over 10 percent of new mothers experience postpartum depression. In addition to that, mental health issues have increased across the board – regardless of parenthood status – during the COVID-19 pandemic. With that in mind, new motherhood plus the pandemic might be the perfect storm for an emotional roller coaster. If you know a new mom right now, know that she’s likely struggling (more than new moms already do). We know the old adage that it takes a village to raise a child, but right now, nobody can be near their village. This is especially true for new moms who cannot afford to get sick since they need to care for their babies and because of that, aren’t getting to be around loved ones.

While studies have found that there have been substantially fewer births this past year, likely due to the pandemic, what about the women who chose to get pregnant just before discovering that a virus would shut down the world? They’re nursing a little one under quarantine. When the new moms in your life can’t get the traditional support you’d like to offer them – like stopping by with food or just to say hello – they can get your support through good old-fashioned gifts. When you can’t be there in person, you can give a useful gift that will remind a new mom that she has support. Just consider gifts that alleviate some of the particular stresses of a pandemic, plus motherhood, when you’re brainstorming. Here are great gifts for a new mom during these stressful times.

A diaper subscription

Depending on a baby’s age, they could go through at least six and up to 10 diapers a day, and even toddlers still need frequent changes. But one survey found a good amount of moms under-change their babies to make their supply of this pricey item last. Make the new mom in your life feel more than secure that she’ll never run out of diapers by getting her a diaper subscription. Jessica Alba’s The Honest Company has a subscription service that provides four weeks of diapers and wipes for $80 and reminds the buyer to update their size preference before a new shipment goes out.