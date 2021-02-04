MadameNoire Featured Video

Tamar Braxton has definitely been through her fair share of woes but it seems like the “Love and War” singer is continuing to have some personal breakthroughs. In a screenshot of a recent photo she posted on her Instagram Stories, the singer shared that her level of self-love is finally right where it needs to be.

As seen on @theybf_daily, the screengrab of Tamar’s post shows her quite bare and vulnerable. In a mirror selfie where the singer is sitting down, wearing nothing but a bra, panties, and some knee-high boots, Tamar wrote that even though she spent a lot of time waiting for the right man to give her the love she craved, she was happy God never allowed it. Now she’s boldly claiming all the self-love she has for herself, and it seems like the singer feels pretty good about it.

“After all this time I was waiting for that man to love me… thank God he never showed up,” she said. “I love me… all of me.”

Even though we don’t know who “that man” is that Tamar was waiting for to show up, we do know a few of the exes from her past that have let her down. After being married for nine years, Tamar had a nasty split from her ex-husband Vincent Hubert back in 2017. Following claims of domestic violence and cheating swirling the two, Tamar definitely went through a lot within that relationship and in her process of getting out of it.

Unfortunately, even though she had high hopes for her subsequent major relationship, things between her and David Adefeso weren’t the healthiest for Tamar either. In fact, their around two-year relationship was volatile to say the least. Over its course, reports of him being controlling and attention-seeking came up. Amidst recovery from a suicide attempt, they found themselves in an argument that allegedly turned physical. From there, a restraining order was filed against her by him, then there was a battle with WEtv, and an alleged “murder-suicide plot.” By the end of all that, Tamar was so broken down coming out of things with David last year that she claimed that she was going to work on herself and was “under construction”.

Regardless, at the end of the day all that really matters is that Tamar is continuing to prioritize her growth and overall wellbeing. Taking a step towards self-love is definitely the beginning of unlocking inner peace and happiness for any woman, so it’s nice to see her finally internalizing that, and sharing it with the world.