“They Are Doing This While I’m Not On The Show” Tamar Braxton Reacts To WE tv Using Her Suicide Attempt In A New Trailer

Given the claims Tamar Braxton has already made about WE tv, allegations that working for them affected her mental health, and then asking to be released from her contractual obligations, it seemed that they would handle any storyline involving her with extreme caution.

But a recently released trailer from “Braxton Family Values,” shows Tamar’s sisters reacting to news of her suicide attempt in July.

In it, we watch as Toni gets a call in the studio alerting her about Tamar. She asks the person on the line to repeat what they’ve just said then she runs out, declaring that she has to go immediately.

In the confessional, she says, “2020 has been a year like never before for me and my family.”

Later, Ms. Evelyn says, “Toni called and she told me that Tamar was rushed to the hospital because she tried to commit suicide.”

Towanda said, “I was stunned and really numb.”

Then Trina says, “There was no way to really prepare for this.”

Toni said the whole thing was like a dream, a bad dream.

Watching the trailer, you can’t help but wonder if a moment this sensitive should have not only been captured but also shared on national television.

It probably comes as no surprise that Tamar did not appreciate the lowest moment in her life being documented for a reality show.

Today, in promoting an upcoming appearance on the “Tamron Hall” show, Tamar aired her grievances.

“After waking up to that disgusting trailer…F*CK @wetv and whomever else participating for using my pain for their pleasure and ratings!! Don’t miss my exclusive TELL ALL on my girl @tamronhallshow next week..at someon point this abuse HAS to STOP!!

And P.S. I’M NOT FILING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE IM NOT ON THE SHOW!!!! #SCUMBAGSHIT”

In the first statement after her suicide attempt, Tamar placed the cause of her mental anguish solely on the network, who houses both “Braxton Family Values” and her latest show, “Get Ya Life.”

Braxton wrote:

“Over the past 11 years there were promises made to protect and portray my story, with the authenticity and honesty I gave. I was betrayed, taken advantage of, overworked, and underpaid. I wrote a letter over 2 months ago asking to be freed from what I believed was excessive and unfair. I explained in personal detail the demise I was experiencing. My cry for help went totally ignored. However the demands persisted. It was my spirit, and my soul that was tainted the most… Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight. I felt like I was no longer living, I was existing for the purpose of a corporations gain and ratings, and that killed me.”

You can watch the trailer in the video below.

Tamar Braxton’s interview with Tamron Hall will air on Wednesday, October 28. You can check air times, here.

What do you think about Tamar’s comments? Do you believe WE tv had a right to use her pain for the purposes of a television show?