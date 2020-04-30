“I’m Trying To Find Myself When I Know Who I Am” Tamar Braxton Speaks On Her Unhealthy Behavior In Quarantine

I think it’s safe to say that during this quarantine period we’re navigating unfamiliar and uncomfortable emotions. And in an attempt to cope, we might find ourselves resorting to familiar but not so healthy habits.

Tamar Braxton recently shared how her coping mechanisms have set her back in terms of mental health. On her YouTube Live show, “Tamar Takes Presents…Taco Talking Tuesday” she spoke with Johnny Wright, her co-host on the upcoming show, “To Catch A Beautician” about the effect of some of her habits.

“Just like me, what I’m going through this week. I’m going to be a hundred percent transparent. I feel like I’ve been masking all of my feelings. I haven’t had water until yesterday. I’m masking my feelings with food, with television, with looking at other people’s pages. I be hopping back and forth off of people’s lives. Almost like I’m trying to find myself when I know who I am. You know who you are…I feel like sh*t! I hate who I have become in these past five and a half-six weeks! I’ve been closet-eating in quarantine! So why are we trying to find ourselves through other people and through other things such as food. I feel like sh*t. I hate who I’ve become in these past 5-6 weeks.”

Tamar said looking herself in the mirror, once again, and addressing the changes she needs to make for herself was the objective of Taco Tuesday earlier this week.

She was also joined by actress, mom and social media personality Tabitha Brown, who just so happens to specialize in vegan cuisine. So perhaps she was able to give Tamar some advice on changing her eating habits.

You can watch the full show in the video below.