As an organization, the NFL is riddled with stories of domestic violence. And sadly today, another one has surfaced. Interestingly enough, this one is not receiving the same media attention and coverage other domestic violence scandals have received in the media.

Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that this player, Chad Wheeler, backup offensive tackle for the Seattle Seahawks, is white and his victim, his girlfriend, who has not been named publicly, is Black.

Wheeler was arrested on Saturday morning after allegedly strangling his girlfriend until she was unconscious.

According to The Daily Mail, police responded to a 911 call from Kent, Washington, a suburb of Seattle, where the girlfriend told authorities she was being “killed” by her boyfriend after a “physical fight” and had locked herself in their bathroom.

A police report, obtained by The Seattle Times, claimed that Wheeler allegedly asked his girlfriend to bow to him. When she refused, he allegedly grabbed his girlfriend, threw her on the bed, and began choking her.

The police report claims he kept his hands around her neck until she lost consciousness. When she did come to, Wheeler was reportedly standing by the bed and allegedly said, “Wow you’re alive?”

That’s when the girlfriend ran to the bathroom to call 911 and other family members. When officers arrived on the scene, they heard screaming coming from the residence. As they gained access to the property, they found Wheeler in the bathroom with the woman. The police report claims Wheeler picked the lock before they arrived.

Wheeler was initially uncooperative with law enforcement but was eventually taken into custody. The police report claims Wheeler was on bipolar medication but had not been taking it recently.

According to the report, Wheeler is 6 feet 7 and 310 pounds, and the victim is 5-9 and 145 pounds.

The victim later told officers she was bleeding and had a broken arm. She was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for a dislocated arm.

Wheeler was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence at 1:19 am on Saturday morning.

On Monday, after being held in King County Jail, he appeared in court. He posted his $400,000 bail after a judge ordered that he is not to have any contact with the alleged victim and must surrender all weapons.

The Seahawks organization released this statement about Wheeler’s arrest.

“We are aware of the situation and still gathering information.”

This is not the first time, Wheeler has been allegedly involved in a violent incident. According to The Daily Mail, in December 2015, while he was a college student, he was punching walls and windows in an apartment. Police had to shoot him with multiple bean bag rounds in order to subdue him. He was not arrested but taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

While her name hasn’t been released, there are pictures of the victims alleged injuries floating around the internet. You can see them, here.