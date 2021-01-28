MadameNoire Featured Video

Yesterday, we reported the disturbing story of the alleged violence Seattle Seahawks player Chad Wheeler committed against his girlfriend: choking her unconscious because she refused to bow to him. Wheeler was arrested and later released on $400k bond.

When we initially reported the story, the Seahawks franchise simply said that they had been made aware of the situation and were still investigating. Since then, they’ve released Wheeler from the team.

In a statement, the franchise wrote:

“The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence. Our thoughts and support are with the victim. Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team. … We encourage Chad to get the help he needs. “

The statement provided hotline numbers for both domestic violence victims as well as those dealing with mental health issues, as Wheeler has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had reportedly been off of his medication at the time of the violent incident.

You can read the full statement, below.

After their announcement, Wheeler took to Twitter to issue apologies to his family, friends, and most importantly, to his girlfriend Alleah, the victim.