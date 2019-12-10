Chad Johnson Says After The Violent Incident With Evelyn And What He Lost Because Of It, It’s Easy To Be Positive

Breakups are commonplace among celebrities and public figures. But some of them shake us up a little bit.

Such was the case with Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson and Evelyn Lozada. After dating for less than a year, Chad proposed to Evelyn on November 16, 2010.

The couple, whose relationship, had been documented on the reality show “Basketball Wives,” married on July 4, 2012.

Two months later, on August 11, 2012, Lozada and Johnson were involved in a heinous physical altercation where Evelyn found a receipt for condoms and was arguing with him about the purchase. In response, Johnson allegedly head-butted her. He was arrested for domestic battery and was later released from the Miami Dolphins.

Evelyn filed for divorce on August 14 and the proceedings were finalized on September 19, 2012.

It was a pivotal moment for both parties involved. And according to Johnson, it changed him and his worldview.

Recently, someone on Twitter, asked Johnson how he stays so positive. He responded, referencing the incident with Evelyn.

Sis, i lost my temper for 3 seconds years ago & it cost me a lifetimes worth of work in less than 24hrs, it’s REALLY easy to be positive now after getting it all back. ®️ https://t.co/wp1uLSAWVG — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 9, 2019

“Sis, I lost my temper for 3 second years ago & it cost me a lifetimes worth of work in less than 24 hrs, it’s REALLY easy to be positive now after getting it all back.”

To his credit, Johnson has managed to stay out of the headlines for any negative behavior. What I personally would love to know though is what type of work went into this developing this positive mindset. Johnson avoided jail time but was placed on a year of probation, which he eventually violated. He failed to meet the requirements of his probation by completing the batterers intervention program.

Later, in 2013, he did undergo weeks of counseling sessions.

It seems like he’s on the right path. I don’t know how much therapy or professional help it takes to reform an abuser but keeping your nose clean for over six years and adopting a positive mindset certainly can’t hurt.