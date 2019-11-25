“I’m Being Criticized Because I’m Going Above & Beyond” T.I. Talks Hymen Gate On Red Table Talk

T.I. blew the internet up discussing his daughter Deyjah’s virginity on a podcast. In addition to his story being a complete overshare and violation of Deyjah’s privacy, it seemed like a way for T.I. to exercise control over his daughter’s life. And the internet was ready and willing to tell him so. It created a national conversation.

In the days and weeks surrounding the publication of his comments, T.I. remained silent in the midst of him becoming a trending topic. But recently, he sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith and Gammy at the Red Table to discuss the controversy and explain his intentions.

Check out a few highlights from the conversation below.

TI: First of all, I came to clear up any misconceptions that have been surrounding how we interact and parent and what is appropriate and inappropriate.

A conversation I was having in a very joking manner. From a place of truth, I began to embellish and exaggerate. I think people took it extremely literal. Because if you put my reputation as who I am as a father. I honestly thought that people knew me better than that.

Jada: Do you understand the sensitivity?

TI: I understand it now. However my intentions have been terribly misunderstood and misconstrued. I was never in any exam rooms. I never said it was being done present day as an 18-year-old. I never said her mother wasn’t present. Her mom was there every time.

Tiny: He didn’t make the doctor’s appointment.

Jada: At the time her mother welcomed your presence and your daughter did too.

TI: She did have a problem with me talking about it however. And I am incredibly apologetic to her, to you baby Deyjah. She understands my intentions. She knows who I am. She knows who I’ve always been. The outside, the noise is distracting, confusing, hurtful and embarrassing.

Tiny: I can understand why it’s personal to her. She’s our quiet child.

Jada: We as young women understand how delicate and what it exposes about her very private life.

TI: I didn’t get it. However, I am very sensitive about it for her. When the number 2 hit the fan, I didn’t address it at her request. My daughter said, ‘Don’t say nothing just let it go.’ And I didn’t until I had a different directive. ‘Okay, go ahead make it stop. Clear it up.’ And I would not be here today if I didn’t have those directives. I’d still be sitting in silence.

Gammy: I don’t think anybody has a problem with you being involved with that…

Jada: It’s the hymen part. Having been a young girl and having raised several young women, and realizing that a woman’s journey in regards to her sexuality has to be guided mostly, I think, by mothers. But mother, in truly understanding what woman is, a mother takes her hand and walks her though. I would tell him love your daughter. Let me teach her. Because there’s certain sensitivities because your relationship in the world is different than your daughter.

TI: In order to guide and direct, you have to have a certain level of control. In the age when Black women are the most unprotected, unattended, disregarded women on the planet. I’m being criticized because I’m going above and beyond because I’m willing to protect mine. The slimy, grimy, chubby little fingered little boys who want to come in and defile the sanctity… Anything that is the most important thing in my life, I’m going to handle that with extreme care.

Jada: Was it about virginity?

TI: I’m here to protect all of the children from themselves until they make it to a point where they have awareness, a sense of self and discernment to be able to make certain decisions on their own that will make certain decisions that will impact their lives indefinitely.

Since she turned 18, I don’t have control of anything. Now, getting her there—when there are so many perspectives thrown at children—the concept of love, beauty, sex, those lines are being blurred every second. I trust and believe I put moral standards, principles and greatness in all of my children. But until they learn how to unlock it and use those powers for themselves, it has to be harnessed.

I’m not there to protect necessarily virginity. I just know that is a big move. Once you make that move, you have to be equipped. I don’t know if you’re equipped. Awareness is my first line of defense.

Jada: That’s different.

TI: I don’t know how but that’s okay.

Jada: That’s education. You only have so much control.

Jada: If you found out she wasn’t a virgin, what would you do?

TI: Your childhood ends when you lose your virginity. You ended your childhood and it’s time to begin adulthood. And I can’t let you run around trying to enjoy the luxuries of adulthood without any of the responsibilities of adulthood. You must heighten the level of responsibility. It could be birth control. It could be financial. Or just having a plan. You can’t just run around not knowing what you want to do no more. No. You’ve made a decision, you need to have a plan together.

Gammy: I still feel like it would have been different if it were your son instead of your daughter.

TI: If my son goes out and gets a girl pregnant, how does my household change for those nine months? The household does not necessarily change, whereas if my daughter come home, my household changes immediately. We were raised to protect. I don’t recall having much of a childhood. I was trying to get my mom out the ghetto.

TI: I think that all things in life happen for a reason. Every lesson has a purpose and must be dealt with differently. Out of care, out of concern but now out of control. In our community, we have to tough discussions in order to move forward.

You can watch the full discussion in the video below. In the second part of their conversation, TI and Tiny will talk about the challenges they’ve endured throughout the course of their marriage—mainly TI’s infidelity.