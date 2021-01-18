MadameNoire Featured Video

If you’ve wondered why OG would return to Basketball Wives for Season 9 after the way she was treated in Season 8, she briefly offered some insight on her Instagram page recently.

The controversial cast member has bumped heads with a number of her cast mates, from Evelyn Lozada to Malaysia Pargo, Kristen Scott, Feby Torres and more. A lot of her clashes occurred during Season 8 after most of the cast turned against her for revealing that Kristen’s husband isn’t Byron Scott’s biological son. She eventually faced a lot of shade and outright disrespect from her co-stars, calling out what she thought to be colorist behavior. She was deemed “aggressive” and left out of group activities on more than one occasion because people claimed they were worried she would get physical. Interestingly, it was cast members who had thrown tables and drinks who had the most to say about feeling unsafe.

But she’s back. OG’s without her good friends CeCe Gutierrez and Tami Roman, both who had enough of the series after Season 8. Nevertheless, she filmed in the bubble with the rest of the ladies and will be one to watch this season. Still, people want to know why she would want to subject herself to the unfair treatment of her co-stars. One woman specifically asked, “Why did you decide to go back?” and OG responded.

“i’M JUST HERE SO iDON’T GET FiNED,” she replied after sharing video of the cast being discussed on Wendy Williams. The statement is actually a popular line from NFL free agent Marshawn Lynch, who would show up to post-game press conferences and answer “I’m just here so I don’t get fined” to every question. But the message in this case implies that because she has a contract, OG has to show up. That was the same dilemma that kept Tami from exiting the series when she was fed up at the end of Season 7.

“I think I checked out about two years ago, but my contract said, b—h clock in,” Tami said in late 2019. “It is what is. I think that I just have run my course.”

And despite the fact that OG may just be sticking around to fulfill her agreements, she did share some gratitude to fans who had her back publicly. Those fans called out a good chunk of the cast for treating her unpleasantly when there was a belief that she wouldn’t be asked back by Shaunie O’Neal and production.

This happened in December when a Twitter user said, “@iHeartOG from BBW was coded Aggressive to whitewash colorism. When OG tried to call out Colorism it was a problem, no grace extended. Noone backed her until people realized she had an Army of supporters behind her.”

OG responded to the comment by saying, “I find this to be accurate,” and “I thoroughly appreciate the support.”

However she feels about returning, we’re looking forward to seeing her on the show, which premieres Tuesday, February 9. We just hope to see her in less conflict this time around.