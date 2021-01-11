“I’m Not Taking No Sh-t”: Get A First Look At Basketball Wives Season 9

Basketball Wives is back, and there’s a sneak peek trailer to prove it.

As we previously told you, the cast started filming Season 9 late last year after a hiatus in production caused by the pandemic. To keep everyone safe, they were all quarantined together in a bubble situation, the popular girls in one home, the fan favorites in another. The outcome of getting the ladies back together and making them film in close quarters we will get to see on February 9 when the new season premieres.

Aside from the addition of Liza Morales, other new faces joining the show include sisters and entrepreneurs Nia and Noria Dorsey to spice things up. As for the returning cast, they’ve got a lot going on.

Shaunie has moved from to Los Angeles to Houston to be closer to her children, but returns to LA to try and help the ladies come to peace after Season 8.

Malaysia, who has opened about losing her own brother in a police shooting in 2013, will discuss her efforts to try and teach her children about police brutality and how to deal with the police after the deaths that spurred worldwide protests last summer.

Jackie is looking to mend fences with the ladies, and hopes to bring everyone together like Shaunie. That, of course, won’t be easy.

And then there’s Evelyn, who opens up about how 2020 was an emotional year for her and attempts to start over by moving into a new home.

Jennifer returns following a messy breakup that ended in her car allegedly being stolen. However, she’s in a good place and isn’t interested in dealing with drama from the past.

Kristen, now without CeCe to bicker with, is fighting in a different way in Season 9 — against social injustice.

Feby was brought back, why we’re not really sure of, but she’s returning with a new man, and also with issues. Some drama with an ex could create problems between her and the circle of ladies on the show.

And yes, OG is back. She’s optimistic about the future and about being among the women again despite her treatment last season.

Of course, the previous season of the show was very controversial. There were accusations of colorism, physical altercations and relationships that were once strong, broken over petty rumors. OG ended up becoming a fan favorite because of her penchant for calling the ladies out on their behavior, but she clashed so much with her co-stars that she was made to film the reunion alone. By the time the season ended, Shaunie and co. were trying to do damage control, and Evelyn ended up filing a lawsuit against OG. So with all that left over from Season 8, Season 9 could be a time of reconciliation and peace amid bigger issues in the world, or it could be another hot a– mess. We’ll be watching either way.

The show is taking over Tuesday nights, beginning with its season premiere on Tuesday, February 9th at 8PM ET/PT on VH1.