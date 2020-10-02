Tamron Hall Sued For $16M By Anti-Vaxxer Mom After Appearing On Her Show

Journalist and television host Tamron Hall just got hit with a $16 million lawsuit from a guest who claims she faced embarrassment and shame after appearing on a September 2019 episode of The Tamron Hall Show.

According to TMZ, Jeanine DiAngelo, an anti-vaxxer mom filed the suit saying she was offended when Hall told the audience that she wouldn’t allow her toddler son near DiAngelo’s.

“I can’t look at him like this and have this debate when I know my son is around the corner, and I wouldn’t want him to hug him because I don’t want my son, based on science, to be exposed to an unvaccinated child,” Hall said during the segment. “This is why we brought it up, not to judge him.”

Hall did however end up hugging the teen during the segment.

DiAngelo said she’s hurt over Hall comparing her child to a “leper,” according to the docs obtained by TMZ. Because of the comments, DiAngelo claims Hall is in violation of New York’s discrimination laws for calling out her religious beliefs. Due to their appearance DiAngelo says that her and her son have suffered immense emotional distress.

The embarrassed mom says that producers were not fully educated on the topic after reaching out to her for the segment. DiAngelo is active on social media and wrote about her experience in an October 2019 post.

ever in my wildest dreams would I have thought this could have happened. I saw this as an opportunity to be heard. I saw this as a way of speaking out for thousands of parents affected by the repeal of the religious exemption and appalled by this government overreach that took our rights away.

“Tamron Hall discriminated against my son for all the world to see. Imagine if that played out differently. Imagine if somehow the fact that she was a woman of color was discussed,” she wrote. “What world are we living in when a ‘journalist’ and a grown woman openly discriminates against a child for all to see? In addition to this comment, she then proceeded to tell us we were a minority! Because we are a minority do our rights not matter? Because that is what she was telling us.

National health officials urge that parents vaccinate their children for best health outcomes, but do state that if parents decide against vaccinating they should be aware of all of the risks.