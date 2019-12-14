The ‘Tamron Hall Show’ Has Been Renewed For A Second Season

Tamron Hall took a chance when she left the Today show to start her career as a talk show host. Now she is receiving the reward for her risk. Hall’s Tamron Hall Show has been renewed for a second season, Deadline reports.

The first season of the show was highly successful, becoming one of ABC’s highest rated shows in the past five years.

“I’m honored to host and executive produce a daytime talk show that explores conversation topics that really matter to our viewers, who we affectionately refer to as our ‘TamFam,’” Hall said in a statement. “From inspiring interviews with guests like Tyler Perry and Kelly Rowland to in-depth discussions on issues like the opioid epidemic and domestic violence, nothing is off limits – we’re here to ‘talk about it.’ My team and I are excited to continue to bring our fresh perspective to station partners and viewers nationwide.”

The show has also been cleared to air in 80 percent of the country.

“As one of the highest-rated new talk shows in five years, Tamron Hall is connecting with audiences in such a powerful and unique way and we are thrilled to build on that momentum with a second season,” ABC President Karey Burke said in a press release. “Tamron’s authenticity and her stunning ability to engage with viewers is remarkable and we look forward to continued success working with our incredible station partners.”

There were rumors swirling that the network wasn’t happy with the direction of the show but this renewal has definitely laid those rumors to rest.