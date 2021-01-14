MadameNoire Featured Video

Do you remember the petty beef between Wendy Williams and Evelyn Lozada? While talking about the upcoming season of VH1’s Basketball Wives on her show, Wendy mentioned that she wanted, even needed to apologize to Evelyn for the shade she threw at the reality star back in 2014.

Even though Wendy didn’t seem to be the most dedicated watcher of the series, yesterday on Hot Topics she inferred that she might be watching Basketball Wives‘ newest season. While talking about the show, Wendy referenced the newest promotional cast photo, where executive producer Shaunie O’Neal is seen standing in the forefront, while the other cast members are posed behind her.

“Basketball Wives is finally back,” Wendy said. “Well, you’ve been wondering about it. I haven’t really much thought about it, but all of a sudden I care about it a lot. Because corona is here, they’ve been off for over a year, and Shaunie is right there in front. Shaunie O’Neal is still the boss.”

Discussing Evelyn, Wendy mentioned that she thought it was time to offer the Basketball Wives vet an apology, referencing a brief feud between the two.

“They tell me that the star is Evelyn Lozada, who I told you I still need to apologize to,” she said. “Remember the shoes in Miami, the ex-husband and the jump-off, and the whole bid. You know what I’m talking about Ev, you got that.”

If you recall, back in 2014 Wendy and Evelyn got into a petty back-and-forth after Wendy shadily congratulated Evelyn on the birth of her born son. She implied that Evelyn only had the child to keep money in the bank from the reality star’s then-fiancé, former LA Dodger outfielder, Carl Crawford.

Wendy said at the time, “and by the way, Evelyn, very smart to name the child Carl Crawford Jr., just to make ‘ol cash register over here feel well. You should become involved in a lot of charity work. And also, talk to your man about opening you up another Dulce, except Dulce Beverly Hills, not Dulce Miami.”

As you can imagine, the comment wasn’t received very well. That same day, Evelyn publically embarrassed Wendy on Twitter, exposing some tea on the TV host’s then-husband, Kevin Hunter.

“Since u want me 2 open Dulce n LA. Maybe ur man can come 2 that store & purchase shoes 4 another woman like he did @ my Miami store. Bloop!” she tweeted.

Evelyn also added, “Oh…BTW…he purchased the Casadei suede over the knee boots triple platform just in case you wanted to know.”

Out of all the stars Wendy has offended over the years, it’s funny that Evelyn is one that makes it on her apology list. If anything, maybe Evelyn taught Wendy not to be so judgemental of other people’s lives, especially when the TV host had some problems within her own.