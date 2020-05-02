‘Insecure’ Renewed For A Fifth Season

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty As the fourth season gets off to a successful start, Issa Rae and the gang received some good news. Insecure has been renewed for a fifth season by HBO.

“We’re thrilled that Issa, Prentice, and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season,” Amy Gravitt, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said in a statement according to Variety. “As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.”

The HBO hit series’ fourth season premiered April 12th and fans have been glued to their TVs every Sunday since. This season follows Issa Dee, played by the show’s creator and executive produce Rae, as she pieces her life back to together after being jobless and homeless for a few months. Rae is adjusting to her gig as a superintendent for an apartment complex while also planning a block party that celebrates and spotlights black-owned businesses and black culture. Things become awkaward after Tiffany (Amanda Seales) revealed that her planning partner is her ex-boyfriend Lawrence’s (Jay Ellis) new beau. Molly (Yvonne Orji) is trying to find her footing in her love life until she pushes Andrew aka Asian Bae away after she finds out his eyes aren’t only on her. There’s also some friction between Issa and Molly that may leave some irreversible damage to their friendship.

Insecure has been a fan favorite and critically acclaimed since its premiere back in 2016. It has received two Golden Globes nomination and three Emmy nominations. The show won a Peabody Award in 2017.

We are overjoyed to hear that Insecure will be around for another season, but Rae already knows how the series will bow out when that time comes.

“I’ve always known…,” she told Variety. “I love working on the show. I love every part of it. But I love when stories finish and they don’t try to overstay their welcome.”