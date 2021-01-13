MadameNoire Featured Video

DJ Duffey has a regret about the way she handled herself during her time on Basketball Wives, but no, it has nothing to do with former castmate Tami Roman if that’s what you were thinking.

During an interview with The Jasmine Brand recently, the real life DJ for rapper French Montana was asked about being a cast member during Season 5 and if she would ever consider joining the cast again. Surprisingly, she didn’t say no outright.

“I live in Dallas now. If they did a Basketball Wives Dallas, I’ve always said if it was a reality show in my city I would be okay with it,” she said. “Unless it’s a show in Dallas, I’m good here.”

As for her one season on the show, when asked if there was anything from that time that she wishes she did differently, she did have one thing she felt remorseful about.

“My one regret was an argument I got in with Angel [Love],” she said. “We were eating and I was like, ‘Maybe if you wasn’t doing music videos, your man would put a ring on your finger.’ First of all, I’m so pro-women and I’m so pro do what you want and be sexy and live your life. I don’t judge. I have friends from all walks of life. And so in that moment on television, we had did the scene, the producers came in and was like, ‘Y’all ain’t giving enough. This is boring. We’re wasting our money.’ I was kind of like, I’m an athlete, I’m competitive and I was new to the show so I was like, ‘Oh we not giving enough so I need to turn it up! I need to be more catty!’ So I let the producers make me say that nasty stuff to her and I didn’t really mean it.”

Duffey said that off-camera, she did apologize to Angel, even though they ended Season 5 not on good terms.

“When I seen her again after, that the next time I had seen her a week later at another filming session we had, I pulled her to the side and was like, ‘I hope you know I didn’t mean that. I was just trying to do good for the show. I want us to win. I want our show to get ratings,'” she said. “They said we’re being boring so I was trying to amp it up, but in return, I have to realize that she’s a woman and I hurt her feelings and it’s on national television. So I always regretted that one moment. I think that was the one thing that I was like, I wish, if I could go back, because that wasn’t me.”

Duffey entered the show as a good friend of former main cast member Brandi Maxiell. She was entertaining, but she found herself in some serious drama in just one season. Of course, aside from arguing with Angel in defense of her friends, she had a major falling out with Tami Roman after a disagreement about the way Duffey went about things as video director for a project by Roman’s daughter, Jazz. That infamously culminated into a physical fight all the way in Portugal. Whole mess.

Despite that experience, it’s interesting that Duffey would still be open to returning to the show, but understandably, with a completely different cast of characters. After the first go-round, we’d say that’s not a check she needs.