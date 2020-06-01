The Highs And Lows Of Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding can be a beautiful experience for both mom and baby, but it’s not a great fit for everyone. While pediatricians recommend that moms nurse their babies until they’re at least six months old, it’s a personal decision that each mother has to make for herself. If you’re curious about breastfeeding and are wondering if it’s right for you, this helpful list highlighting the pros and cons may help to guide you in your decision-making.

Bonding

According to a study published in “Developmental Psychology,” breastfeeding has been linked to maternal sensitivity benefits and a deepened connection between mom and child that can last up to a decade.

“We had prior research suggesting a link between breastfeeding and early maternal sensitivity, but nothing to indicate that we would continue to see effects of breastfeeding significantly beyond the period when breastfeeding had ended,” explained the study’s lead author and professor of psychological science, Jennifer M. Weave. “Mothers who were more sensitive were able to support their children’s autonomy, to maintain a positive emotional tone, and were involved and invested in their interactions with their child.”

Of course, breastfeeding isn’t the only way new mothers can bond with their babies and this study does not suggest that moms who choose another avenue have a weaker bond with their children.