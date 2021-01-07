“These Are Wild Thugs Out Here”: This Is What The Stars Had To Say About Trump Protesters Storming Capitol

Throughout yesterday and this morning, like us, celebrities watched with the rest of the world as Pro-Trump protesters attacked this nation’s democracy at the Capitol. Via Twitter, many stars shared commentary about the chaos that ensued yesterday in Washington D.C., including their thoughts, opinions, feelings, and theories. Many shared similar sentiments, including disappointment and confusion regarding the seemingly toned-down and unprepared handling of the violent rioters, and sadness when comparing that to the treatment many Black Lives Matters peaceful protesters received last summer. Across the spectrum of the entertainment world, actors, musicians, athletes, and the like all took to social media just as the rest of us did, in utter disbelief of what America has come to.

Regina King

Actress Regina King was on Jimmy Kimmel last night when she shared her thoughts about the day’s events. She told the late-night host, “I tuned in to people being escorted with pitchforks and being escorted down down the steps after protesting very calmly by police officers after they had broken windows and yeah, ‘The Divided States of America.'”

She followed up with the same sentiment on her Twitter account saying, “Welcome to the DSA. The Divided States of America,” with two photos side-by-side beneath the tweet. One depicted a Black man in a suit, seemingly being forcibly handled by law enforcement officials, while the other photo showed a white man walking freely in the Capitol building holding up a confederate flag.