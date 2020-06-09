“It’s Embarrassing To Be Affiliated With It.” Rachel Lindsay Speaks On The Lack Of Diversity In “The Bachelor” Franchise

“The Bachelorette” contestant Rachel Lindsay is using her platform as the first Black Bachelorette to speak out against the ABC franchise’s lack of diverse leads for both “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette.”

In an interview with After Buzz Tv, Lindsay said that she will cut ties with the franchise if diversity issues aren’t corrected.

For all of the 24 leads of “The Bachelor” and 15 leads of “The Bachelorette,” she’s the only Black one.

“In 40 seasons [‘The Bachelor’] had one Black lead. We are on 45 presidents. And in 45 presidents there’s been one Black president. You are almost on par to say you’re more likely to become the President of the United States than you are a Black lead in this franchise. That’s insane. That’s ridiculous.”

Lindsay said people have asked her if she will continue to represent the franchise. She shared her response with After Buzz.

“…If it continues in this way. I can’t. I have to see some type of change. It’s ridiculous. It’s embarrassing. At this point, it’s embarrassing to be affiliated with it.”

Lindsay hopes they cast Mike Johnson, who was a fan favorite during the Hannah Brown season of “The Bachelorette.”

Lindsay made headlines for responding to Brown’s use of the n-word on her Instagram page as she rapped along to a lyric from Da Baby’s “Rockstar.”

Lindsay said, “I would be thrilled if he [Johnson] was “The Bachelor.” I think a lot of people would, there was such a huge movement to make him the bachelor last season. I gave a whole spiel when I found out he wasn’t, if it’s him everybody knows where I stand.”

You can listen to Linsday’s full interview in the video below.