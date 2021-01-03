Zoe Kravitz Pulls Plug On 18-Month Marriage To Karl Glusman — See Them During Happier Times

After 18 months of marriage, Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman’s marriage is coming to an end.

A rep for the 32-year-old actress confirmed that the couple was calling it quits after PEOPLE obtained court records showing that Kravitz filed for divorce. The paperwork was filed on December 23.

Kravitz and Glusman wed in June 2019 at the home of her rockstar father, Lenny Kravitz, in Paris. It was a star-studded affair, with guests including Denzel Washington, and the cast of her HBO hit series, Big Little Lies, among a list of the who’s who of Hollywood. They first started dating in 2016 and the actress revealed that they were engaged in late 2018. The pair celebrated their wedding anniversary this past June. And while it’s unclear why Kravitz pulled the plug on the marriage, based on Glusman’s anniversary message to his wife on Instagram, they, like many couples during the pandemic, found their relationship tested.

“One year,” the 32-year-old wrote. “Not the year we expected… but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything. I love you. More than anything.”

“You’re my best friend… you crack me up and you melt my heart… you call me out on my bulls–t and you challenge me to grow… I love you for that,” he added. “And I’ll do anything and everything for you until the day I die. Now let’s go save the world @zoeisabellakravitz.” That post is now deleted.

As for any current comments, neither party has spoken about the split. However, Kravitz did share an Instagram Story on January 2 with an image of a woman throwing something in the trash. The woman was marked “The Universe,” and the trash was labeled “People places and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good.” The star captioned the image, “MOOD.”

It was all good just a few months ago, though. Hit the flip to see photos of the couple during happier times and to hear more about their relationship from their own mouths:

Kravitz and Glusman were photographed holding hands in Paris ahead of their wedding day. They were headed to the rehearsal dinner the night before their nuptials.

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 28: Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman arrive at the ‘Laperouse’ restaurant on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)