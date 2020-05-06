I Used To Be Insecure About People Associating Me With My Family: Zoe Kravitz Considered Ditching Last Name

For the vast majority of us, living in our parents’ shadows is not something we have to consider. After a certain age, many of us manage to gain independence, establish ourselves and live distinct lives.

But when you’re the child of a celebrity, following in their career footsteps, navigating that journey can be a bit difficult.

For Zoe Kravitz she had not one but two parents in the limelight who had each acted before she had a time to develop a name for herself.

As Zoe, 31, began her career it was a bit of a challenge for her. And she spoke about it during an interview with Dax Shepard for his podcast Armchair Expert. During it, Kravitz shared that she considered calling herself Zoe Isabella professionally.

The story came when Shepard asked “Did you embrace your name or did you run from it?”

Zoe said, “I thought about not using it. I thought about going by my middle name. Kind of tried to do it, but it just like didn’t stick. People kept on forgetting. No one was responding to this idea I had. I would tell my agent and it just wasn’t happening.”

She said that when she shared the idea with her father, he wasn’t too thrilled.

“I also think I mentioned it to my dad at one point and I think I could feel that it made him a little sad. So, yeah, I just kind of stuck with it, I did use to be really insecure about people just associating me with my family and now I love it—I’m so proud of them and it’s cool.”

Last year, during an interview with British Vogue, Kravitz shared that initially, she didn’t know if her last name was getting her jobs or if it was through her own merit.

“When I got into acting school, I never knew if it was because of my audition or my last name. But I’m slowly learning that no director will hire me because of my surname. The first 10 years of my career have been about proving myself. I now finally feel like I’m in a place where I’m able to say, ‘I deserve this,’ and, “I worked really hard.’ I’m getting better.”

You can listen to the full interview in the video below.