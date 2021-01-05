What To Do When Financial Stress Is Ruining Your Happiness

Seventy-seven percent of Americans are stressed about money, and 58 percent feel they’ve lost control over their financial situation, according to a Capital One survey. What’s more is the survey was conducted just a couple of months before the pandemic, which means current statistics might be even more alarming.

Financial stress is angering and frustrating in multiple ways. First, there are practical concerns surrounding paying for essentials like food and gas or your car and rent. But then, there is the anger that comes from knowing these money concerns are pulling you away from enjoying the moment. Very few things cause anxiety about the future like money can, but that’s the problem: it launches your mindset into the future, which isn’t even real yet. That’s not to say that you shouldn’t plan for the future. But planning for it, and constantly fretting about it are two very different things, with the latter stealing your happiness.

So, what can you do if you’re worried about money? I don’t just mean tips like budgeting and slashing expenses, but actually adjusting your mindset so you can get back to enjoying today rather than constantly worrying about how you’ll enjoy tomorrow? For this, we consulted two very special experts who don’t just address practical financial tips, but look at finances from a holistic, big-picture perspective. Dr. Keita Joy, the CEO of Success Uncensored Coaching, and Dr. Nicole Garner Scott, CEO of Amount Financial and global speaker, lent us their wisdom for this piece.

You’ve already arrived

Dr. Joy opened up in her trademark vivacious and personable way about some of her journey with finances – particularly in building her business – and how she’s had to keep them from robbing her of personal relationships. “During the holidays I sat around in my seasonal-matching-family superhero pajamas (because making it through 2020 definitely took superhero powers LOL) and snuggled up with my supportive husband and rambunctious kids and watched the Pixar movie ‘SOUL’…’SOUL’ reminded me of the importance of enjoying life and that the key to fulfillment is in the day to day choices rather than one destination or point in time.”