Masika Kalysha Curved Her Fiancé For Almost 10 Years. Is That A Red Flag?

Although news of her engagement broke this past weekend, former Love and Hip Hop star Masika Kalysha has fans talking more about one of her most recent tweets. The actress may have thought opening up about her fiancé’s 10-year pursuit of her was cute, some people were wondering if her decision to side-step his advances for so long is a sign of a big red flag.

Earlier today, in a tweet, Masika shared the details of how she and fiancé Jamar Champ finally got together. According to her, Jamar had been chasing her for ten years, and when she finally decided to give him a chance, only four months of dating passed before the couple was engaged.

People weren’t sure how to take in the couple’s reported timeline. While many are continuing to congratulate the duo, noting that sometimes you don’t realize what’s in front of you, others couldn’t believe she admitted she spent more time not into him than interested in him over a decade. Some are even claiming Masika is just settling for Jamar.

“We never want the ones meant for us!” said a commenter on The Shade Room.

“She pretty much said he was her last resort,” wrote another.

“Uummm sounds like all her BETTER options didn’t want her anymore. 🤔 So she finally said okay to him,” another individual stated. “Sorry HE is getting the short end of the stick.”

“It’s giving me ‘I didn’t want him then & don’t want him now but I do want the wedding so I’ll take the ring,'” said another.

It seems as though Masika thought sharing how long the couple had known each other before she gave him a chance would be cute. Maybe she even wanted to spread some hope for people out there who feel like they’ve been curved by the person they think is their future soulmate or could be ignoring the one for them. Whatever the reason, it’s hard not to wonder why she avoided Jamar’s advances for so long. If she didn’t think that he was marriage material for all those years, why were four months of dating all it took to convince her that he was the one?

She doesn’t deserve negativity about it, but the question remains: What was the red flag all that time?

Masika has had a few tumultuous relationships happen in the public eye. She dated former LHHH co-star Yung Berg for a short time, with their courtship ending with violence against her back in 2014. She’s also known to be vocal about her struggles with the father of her child, rapper Fetty Wap.

Only time will tell whether Masika and her partner will make it to the altar and quiet their doubters. If ten years of waiting on his part and curving on her part is what it took to eventually get them to this point, more power to them. Hopefully, what seems like a red flag to some ends up being her happily ever after.