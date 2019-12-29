Masika Kalysha Vents About Fetty Wap Not Being Around For Their 3-Year-Old Daughter

It’s no secret that Fetty Wap is a father to many, so during the holiday season his children expect to see him. Masika Kalysha took to Twitter to vent about her daughter missing her father during the holiday season.

“That hurt hit different when your 3 year old’s cryin’ asking why her daddy’s missin’,” she wrote on Twitter.

This led to her being criticized about being with the “Trap Queen” rapper. People sent major backlash her way saying that she should have expected him to not be around considering he has many other children. The former Love & Hip Hop Hollywood star made it clear that she and Fetty Wap were in a committed relationship and that he wanted her to have his child.

“Legit be begging u to have they kid, talkin bout marriage, got u house shopping wit the realtor, wining & dining u, spending quality time, a nigga might even go to church witchu…But you knew it’s yo’ fault. I’m convinced that insecure & damaged women just hate other women.”

Kalysha added the New Jersey rapper showed her a different side when they were together and she had no idea what was to come.

“This might be the absolute dumbest line you f–ing idiots use. [You knew what you signed up for how tf I knew goofy ass????!] U think a n–ga shows that he’s a fuck boy while he’s tryna date u?”

She also hinted that she didn’t know how many children he had when they first met and that he wasn’t truthful.

“He told me he had 2 kids when I met him. How tf I knew he forgot to add the zero behind the 2.”

Fetty Wap, who recently got married, has seven children. He and Kalysha welcomed their daughter, Khari Barbie, back in 2016. By the time she was born, they had already ended their relationship.

Take a look at her tweets below.

That hurt hit different when your 3 year olds cryin askin why her daddy’s missin — Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) December 29, 2019

This might be the absolute dumbest line you fking idiots use. U kNeW wHaT u SiGnEd Up FoR 🤪 how tf I knew goofy ass??!!! U think a nigga shows that he’s a fuck boy while he’s tryna date u? Smfh no fool. They put they best foot forward. Gtfo my page witcho dumb ass https://t.co/X7K7U5W7Uw — Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) December 29, 2019

–

😭 Legit be begging u to have they kid, talkin bout marriage, got u house shopping wit the realtor, wining & dining u, spending quality time, a nigga might even go to church witchu…BUT u KnEw ItS yO fAuLt 🙄 I’m convinced that insecure & damaged women just hate other women https://t.co/AntVx9TbOl — Masika Kalysha (@masikakalysha) December 29, 2019