How Gynecology Visits Change Throughout Your Life

A lot of individuals are wondering whether or not they should go in for routine physical exams during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to news reports, many doctors are conducting routine exams using Telehealth portals, seeing most patients through their computer screens, and only recommending in-person visits in certain cases. Meanwhile, research shows that Americans have missed hundreds of thousands of important cancer screenings due to the pandemic. Naturally, there is a lot of anxiety over going to any sort of medical office right now. Medical facilities are where sick people go – right? Not necessarily.

As for specialists, they’re following CDC guidelines for things like screening patients and only allowing in so many people at a time. And on the topic of specialists, women should not skip their gynecology visits during this time. A woman’s body goes through significant changes every decade, and sometimes in a matter of just a couple of years – you know, about the length of a pandemic. We decided to speak to a gynecologist about what doctors in her medical field look for during each phase of life. Dr. Shrusan Gray of women2womenobgyn.com lent her knowledge for this piece.

When do women start going to GYN visits?

Dr. Gray explained that the right age for a young woman to start visiting a gynecologist is entirely subjective. “It’s a no judgment type of deal. We take care of our patients as far as what their needs are…I always tell moms, ‘If your daughter isn’t yet 21 and isn’t sexually active, she can see a regular doctor. She doesn’t need pap smears or cultures or STD testing.” But as soon as women become sexually active, Dr. Gray says a gynecologist should become involved in their care to discuss things like STD prevention, and taking care of their bodies in this new phase of life.