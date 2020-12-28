The “Plot” Against The Samuels Is Finally Addressed As Monique Leaves RHOP

Part three of the season 5 reunion of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” aired last night but bombshells have been dropping ever since part one. Sunday night’s episode did not disappoint, however, as we not only got some closure on the fight between Candiace and Monique, but after the reunion aired, Monique dropped her song Drag Queens and announced she’d be leaving the show.

During the beginning of the reunion, we saw Candiace come back to the stage after her dramatic exit at the end of part two of the reunion. Monique issued an apology and explanation for her actions in their fight saying, “I wanted to say that [and I’m not going to cry about this], I revealed to my therapist that my dad would put his finger right in my head and that was his way of checking me or basically like, it was a very bully type of gesture, so I never realized that was why that was something that was so, such a trigger for me.”

The 37-year-old added, “She took me back to a place when I was a child where I could not stand up to my dad and say get your hand out my face that why everything happened the way it happened. I take full responsibility for what happened from my part and my actions in the altercation, that fight wasn’t about you. Nothing that you said or did in that moment warranted the response that you received I offer you my apology, I’m sorry for the pain you’re still going through and the fact that you still haven’t healed from it and I hope you’re able to heal and move forward.”

Candiace also acknowledged using her words as a weapon in the fight saying, “Yes, I’m absolutely accountable for my mouth, I’m a wordsmith, I have a smartass mouth, I’m good at cussing and fussing…”

After the husbands joined their wives on stage, it wasn’t long before things got even more heated. It started when Andy pointed out that Gizelle arrived with a security guard (instead of Pastor Jamal Bryant) “at her request, because of something Chris Samuels said on Instagram Live.” Production then played the clip of the Live where Chris whispers to his wife, “you got grown people out here plotting to damage my family and my kids and I don’t appreciate that. Like that’s vile and y’all some dirty tricks, I wish I could turn to Bruce Jenner and slap the sh-it out of all of y’all right now. Like y’all lucky that I’m a man cause I would stomp the sh*t out of y’all.”

After the clip played, Chris Samuels defended himself saying the only reason he made those comments was because of the women on the cast who were immersed in the “plot” against his family. Samuels said, “You know what Andy, I know what was said and I apologize, publicly. I’m embarrassed for my comments. That’s truly not who I am, I was just so angry at these women for plotting on my child. And that’s why I lashed out. I even apologized to Gizelle and I know she was the main plotter.”

If you’ve been watching this season, you know Monique and Chris have long been claiming that there’s a plot to destroy their family that includes rumors Monique was sleeping with her personal trainer and that the trainer was the real father of her son Chase.

Chris Samuels then went on to say “The only problem that I have with Candiace and this whole plot is if that’s your friend [pointing to his wife Monique] why didn’t you ever come and say ‘they’re plotting on your child?,'” to which Chris Bassett, Candiace’s husband, replied “Because nobody was plotting on anybody’s child.”

After the reunion, Monique kept the drama going on Instagram Live when she announced she would be leaving the show. In a long statement, she said, “It was a crazy ride. It’s not easy doing reality TV, and to be quite honest, I’m over it. I appreciate everything people have done for me, everybody that has been Team Monique, I love y’all, I thank y’all, but when you cross certain lines, there’s no going back. For me, my family is that line. The opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about anything that I do is more valuable to me than anybody’s opinion, so I’m over it.”

Later in the stream, she added, “I wanted to represent real Black love and show people something outside what the stereotype has been on TV. Unfortunately, this season I played right into that stereotype… I’m always going to be a great example and role model for my kids, and you have to know when enough is enough. And enough is enough.”

After her Live, Monique also posted the visuals for her song Drag Queens which includes lyrics like “be careful what you wish, don’t you dare hun” and “tried to warn you, see the message wasn’t clear hun.” And in a final message to her supporters, she tweeted, “Thank y’all for riding with us for a crazy 5th season! I hear all of you, I respect your opinions and I thank you for allowing me and my family in your homes every week! Peace & Blessings #rhop“

Whether you’re team Monique or team Candiace, no one can deny it was unfortunate to see two women who used to be friends battle it out and split up the group. With Monique announcing her departure from the show, many fans took to Twitter to express their feelings.

We know there’s always a chance reality stars can change their mind, but it looks like Monique thought hard about her decision. How do you feel about Monique quitting?