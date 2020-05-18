Larsa Pippen Wants You To Know She Did Not Bully Jordyn Woods

Some people are using this time in isolation to pick up a new skill, binge some of the tv we’ve been missing or reflect deeply on the person we want to be on the other side of this.

But Larsa Pippen has spent the time defending herself.

First, she refuted claims that she was solely responsible for ruining her marriage to NBA great Scottie Pippen after she was romantically linked to rapper Future.

Now, she’s stepping forward again to share that she did not bully Jordyn Woods when she was caught up in that mess with Tristan Thompson and her former friend of the family Khloe Kardashian.

During an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, Larsa revealed that she was the first person to tell the Kardashian family about Jordyn’s interaction with Tristan. She shared that in addition to Jordyn’s visit to Thompson’s house, there were other interactions between the two that caused concern.

Given the fact that at 45, Larsa is a grown woman with children of her own, many wondered why she was so concerned with this drama. In fact, they felt like her preoccupation was a form of bullying Jordyn—like so many other women around the Kardashians.

Now, well over a year later, Larsa hopped on her Instagram stories to clear the record—as she sees it. This defense was spawned after a Twitter user wrote, “Don’t forget about larsa pippen bullying and trashing jordyns name so bad that Kim had to tell her to stop they are honestly the worst”

In a story, captured by The Jasmine Brand, Pippen wrote, “I’m so sick of ppl saying I’m a bully all I said was tell the truth. I would tell my 10 yr old that. If you’re gonna be doing interviews tell the truth. I don’t handle my problems publicly. I handle them privately.”

By interviews, she was referencing on sit down Jordyn Woods had with her family friends, Jada Pinkett-Smith on “Red Table Talk.”

And on Twitter, she offered even more clarification and finally seemed to place some blame on Tristan.

“I never trashed her all I said is “tell the truth” that’s it. If your dog attacks someone it’s your dogs fault not the person walking by. Period”

Then later, “I never talk negative about anyone I know ppl are human and make mistakes. I see the good in everyone.”

Ok, sis.