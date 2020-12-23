Tamika D. Mallory Defends Porsha Williams Against Critics Of Activist Work: “Her Courage Is Something Most Talkers Would Never Do”

Since Porsha Williams joined the fight to bring justice to the family of Breonna Taylor in the wake of her horrific murder at the hands of the Louisville Kentucky Police Department, people have sought to discredit her work and cast her in an insincere light. In an upcoming episode of “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Willams’ co-star, Kenya Moore, trivialized her activism efforts and harped on the fact that she and other protestors tried to get arrested on purpose. Fans have also echoed similar sentiments on social media, which has seemingly grown louder in recent days.

This week, Until Freedom founder Tamika D. Mallory, who organized the Louisville protests that Williams participated in, addressed naysayers on Instagram on the reality star’s behalf.

“You don’t know what you’re talking about or how Porsha got there,” Mallory told a fan. “I called her and asked her to come after I saw her in Atlanta protesting. Y’all always making statements like you know something to be fact when you do not. To be clear: Porsha was nervous as hell and we went back and forth before deciding to get arrested. @yandysmith, who I also called to come, promised her they would stay together as much as possible. Porsha’s family stayed nearby waiting for her the entire time. The jail was cold and filthy. The cell was packed.”

Mallory went on to explain that both Williams and Smith have always understood their role, which was to get media attention for the cause.

“Porsha and Yandy both understood their role of being there was to bring national attention to Breonna Taylor’s murder. That’s exactly why we called them. FOR PRESS. Porsha ended up being in jail for more than 12 hours. They kept her almost until the last woman was released,” Mallory expressed. “She was visibly shaken. Her courage is something most talkers would never do. And she continues to support our work. I hope none of y’all ever have a situation that calls for celebrities to help your loved ones.”

Williams also chimed in, directly addressing Kenya and explaining that she intends to keep her reality TV drama with co-stars and her activist work separate.

“It really is sad that this had to be addressed. Thank you @tamikadmallory my leader and my sister in the struggle for all you do first and for most!” Williams exclaimed. “However, I will say this I am on Rhoa and most of the show is for entertainment but when it comes to BLM let me be clear I will not be Reading anyone , I will not be shading anyone, I will not stoop down and give weight nor battle the topic of BLM with a fellow black woman on TV! I take it very serious so all I will say is Kenya I will pray for you over the holidays and maybe even I can be a beacon of light in your dark heart when it comes to anything Porsha related or maybe I can enlighten you on the act of *Civil disobedience. I truly hope that in next week’s episode you are not questioning nor belittling the efforts of the very brave women and men all over the world who stood up and said No justice No peace and have to fight because innocent black men and women are being killed! I know we can do better than this. Let’s stay focused !!! VOTE VOTE VOTE #Louisville87 #GoodTrouble.”