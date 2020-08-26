Porsha Williams And Yandy Smith Among 71 People Arrested During Breonna Taylor Demonstration

Days after receiving backlash over BreonnaCon, Porsha Williams and Yandy Smith were arrested on Tuesday during a demonstration, in Louisville, Kentucky, for Breonna Taylor.

The reality stars and entrepreneurs were among 71 people who got arrested as part of a march aligned with BreonnaCon which saw hundreds of people marching in the streets for justice, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Yandy and Porsha shared images of the protest on Instagram where the group was stopped on their way to demonstrate outside of a Louisville Metro Department police training. According to the Louisville Courier-Journal, police said the cause for arrest was over blocking a main road outside the football stadium. The march was planned as part of BreonnaCon, organized by social justice organization, Until Freedom.

Until Freedom has done numerous campaigns around gaining justice for Taylor and her family, including a social media campaign in May and partnering with Oprah and O Magazine to set up billboards around Taylor’s hometown of Louisville.

Yandy and Porsha were not the only celebrities to be arrested at the event. Until Freedom co-founder Linda Sarsour and rapper Trae That Truth were also detained. Yandy somehow was able to capture cell phone footage from inside the jail on Tuesday.

This marks the second time Yandy and Porsha have been arrested in Louisville. In July, they were among 85 other protesters who staged a demonstration outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Yandy recently shared a post saying she will be arrested as many times as it takes to get justice for Taylor’s family.

“Martin Luther King arrested 29 times refused bail several times. John Lewis arrested 45 times. Rosa Parks 2 times. All rewrote history. I’m trying to rewrite Herstory. In times of civil unrest, and disrespect to my culture and my people I will act in the steps of the heroes and sheros before me. I want my children to read about how their mother stood up in the face of injustice. While you judge, criticize, poke jun just know I have your babies in mind too. All is love. God bless. @untilfreedom I love you all so much for waiting for us for hours on the outside and most keeping us real calm on the inside,” Yandy wrote.